(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday in the 600 block of E. 8th Street around 8:30 p.m.

Oakland police were dispatched to the area to investigate the report of a shooting, where officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound(s). Subsequently, Falck medical personnel transported the victim to a local hospital.

The victim was listed in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.