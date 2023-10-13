(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred in the 100 block of Bay Place on Oct. 12 just before 7:00 p.m.

According to police, the victim was walking in the area when an armed individual approached from behind and pressed a firearm to the victim’s back. The armed individual then demanded the victim’s belongings. After the victim complied, the armed individual fled on foot, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Section at (510)-238-3326.