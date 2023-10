(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1100 block of Franklin Street on Oct. 28 around 2:15 a.m.

According to police, officers located a victim who sustained a gunshot wound(s) at the scene. Paramedic personnel transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim is listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)-238-3426.