(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a report of illegal sideshow activity Sunday at around 7:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Foothill Boulevard.

The OPD Communications Division received a report that vehicles were engaged in illegal sideshow activity in the area. When officers arrived, all the individuals involved in the illegal sideshow dispersed from the area, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Section at (510)-777-8570.