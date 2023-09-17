(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting of two victims on Sunday. The shooting occurred in the 900 block of 63rd Street around 12:00 a.m.

According to Oakland police, ShotSpotter activation alerted officers to the area, where they located a victim who sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital by paramedic personnel. The victim is in stable condition.

The second victim who also sustained at least one gunshot wound arrived at an area hospital and is listed in stable condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have information regarding this case, contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.