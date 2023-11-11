(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one victim suffering a gunshot(s) on Saturday morning.

Oakland police were dispatched to a ShotSpotter activation in the 500 block of Grand Avenue around 3 a.m. on Nov. 11.

When officers were en route to the scene, they were flagged down in the 1900 block of San Pablo Avenue by the victim. The victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound(s).

Medical personnel responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital. The victim is listed in stable condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Felony Assault Unit at (510)238-3426.