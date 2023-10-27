(KRON) – In a pilot program, the Oakland Police Department will begin to utilize viral videos of auto-burglaries in an attempt to catch criminals in real-time.

Beginning Friday, Oakland residents who witness someone breaking into a car will be able to direct message photos, videos, and other information to Oakland police directly, using the social media handle @oakland-auto-burg on both Instagram and X, formally known as Twitter.

With the information the police will receive, the surveillance team will be able to catch the criminals and be able to see what areas are being targeted the most, according to Oakland PD.

The ideal direct message will have details with photos or videos of the individuals, the vehicles involved, and the crime location.

The Oakland Police Department wants to remind people not to get involved and to stay as far away as possible. If you are taking videos or photos, it should only be done at a safe distance.