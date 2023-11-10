(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old girl. Olivia Heath was last seen on Nov. 5 at 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 12th Street.

She is described as 14-years-old, Black female, 5-foot-3 in height, 90 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Her clothing at the time of her disappearance is unknown. She is considered at risk due to her age.

She is in good mental and physical condition, according to her family.

Anyone with any information about her is asked to contact the OPD Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.