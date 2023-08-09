(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl who was last seen on Aug. 4. Terri-nae Wilson Williams is considered at risk due to her age, police said.

She was last seen on Friday at around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Campbell Street in Oakland. At the time, she was wearing an orange shirt with Pokemon on it and grey-black sweatpants.

Terri-nae is described as a 17-year-old Black and Hispanic female. She is 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighs 126 pounds and has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She is diagnosed as epileptic and has partial blindness, according to her family.

Anyone with any information about here whereabouts is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department.