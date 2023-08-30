(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department has released a photo of an individual wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run collision last month. OPD released the photo on Wednesday and is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man who fled the scene on foot after allegedly blowing a stop sign and crashing into another car, resulting in the death of one passenger.

The incident occurred on July 3, just before 7 p.m., when a Dodge Challenger traveling north on 45th Avenue approaching Bancroft Avenue ran a stop sign at a high rate of speed. According to police, a Mercedes 220 was heading east on Bancroft through the same intersection and was broadsided by the Challenger.

Both occupants of the Challenger attempted to flee the scene after the collision. The passenger was detained and arrested for firearm possession charges. The driver fled the scene and has remained at large.

There were three occupants of the Mercedes, all Oakland residents. All three were transported to the hospital. The following day, one of the passengers, a 94-year-old woman, died at the hospital.

OPD and CrimeStoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.