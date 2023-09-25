(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit is searching for 17-year-old Joseph Eisner-Gordon.

According to police, Eisner-Gordon was last seen on Sept. 22 at 7:00 p.m. Gordon was traveling west on foot in the 700 block of E. 11th Street, wearing a black sweatshirt, black t-shirt, and black sweatpants.

Eisner-Gordon is described as mixed-race (Latino and Caucasian). Eisner-Gordon is five feet five inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. Eisner-Gordon has brown hair and brown eyes. According to Eisner-Gordon’s family, he is in good physical condition.

Eisner-Gordon is considered at-risk due to his age.

If anyone has any information, contact the Oakland PD Missing Persons Unit at (510)-238-3641.