(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Sept. 19 on the 4100 block of Santa Rita Street. A ShotSpotter activation notified Oakland officers of gunfire around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to officers, they did not find any victims who had been struck by gunfire at the scene. However, officers did locate evidence of a shooting, including multiple vehicles struck and an occupied residence struck.

The preliminary investigation revealed that four unknown individuals were shooting at an unknown individual or object, police said. Also while on the scene, the officers recovered multiple stolen vehicles.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510)-238-3426.