(KRON) — On Thanksgiving, an Oakland Police vehicle was hit by a sideshow participant while trying to drive through the event, OPD officials said.

Just before midnight on Nov. 23, officers responded to a sideshow in the area of 80th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland. Officials said there were between 15 and 20 cars participating and about 30 people on foot watching.

During the sideshow, a vehicle was hit by an active participant. Spectator video shows a white sedan back up into the front of the police vehicle while doing donuts in the middle of the street. Officials said the suspect fled the scene. No injuries or damage to the police vehicle were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.