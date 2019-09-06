Oakland PD warn of extra enforcement this weekend as sideshow crackdown continues

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland police say there will be extra staffing this weekend as the department continues its crackdown on illegal sideshows.

Authorities said the increased enforcement will be present every weekend throughout the summer to issue citations, make arrests, and tow any vehicles involved.

“Violent, disruptive, illegal behavior will not be tolerated in the City of Oakland. Our investigators will be working to identify those responsible for committing crimes and participating in illegal sideshow activity,” the department said in a statement.

