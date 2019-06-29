Oakland PD warn of extra patrols 4th of July

OAKLAND (KRON) – Oakland police are reminding people to be safe this 4th of July and to drive sober or get pulled over!

The Oakland Police Department will have increased enforcement patrolling the city for impaired driving during the holiday.

According to preliminary data from California Highway Patrol, 7 people were killed and 73 injured in alcohol-related crashes – each of which involved a driver who had been drinking- statewide on the 4th of July last year.

If you do plan on drinking, designate a sober driver before heading out or if you’re hosting a party, offer non-alcoholic drinks for sober drivers.

Be aware of your friends who’ve also been drinking and check how they’re getting home.

According to officials, the average cost of a DUI arrest is approximately $13,500 accounting for vehicle impound fees, fines, attorney fees, auto insurance hikes, and other penalties.