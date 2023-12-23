(KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is investigating a vehicle collision in the area of Castro Street and 19th Street around 8 p.m. on Dec. 22.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located an adult pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital by medical personnel for treatment.

The victim was listed in stable condition.

According to the police investigation, the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene after the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Investigations Unit at (510)-777-8570.