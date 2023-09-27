(KRON) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a stolen vehicle and a second car on International Boulevard in Oakland Tuesday night, police said.

The deadly accident happened around 9:30 p.m. “When officers arrived, they learned that a vehicle was traveling westbound in the 5400 block of International Boulevard when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The impact from the collision pushed the pedestrian further into the roadway where a second vehicle struck the pedestrian,” Oakland Police Department officer Darryl Rodgers wrote.

The stolen vehicle became disabled from the collision’s impact. Multiple people who were inside the vehicle bolted out on foot and fled the scene, Rodgers said.

The second vehicle also fled the scene after striking the pedestrian, according to police. The victim was left behind and died at the scene.

Police said the first vehicle that hit the victim had been reported as stolen from a neighboring city. Officers said they found the suspected driver of the stolen car and took the person into custody.

The victim’s and the suspected driver’s names were not immediately released by law enforcement.

OPD said its investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the OPD Traffic Investigations Unit at 510-777-8570.