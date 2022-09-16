OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are investigating a vehicle collision late Thursday that occurred after the occupants of the vehicles were shooting at each other, the department told KRON4.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 2300 block of Fruitvale Avenue, according to police.

“When officers arrived, they learned that the occupant(s) of said vehicles were shooting at one another before the collision occurred,” police stated. “All of the occupant(s) left the area following the collision and prior to OPD arrival.”

The incident is being investigated, police concluded, and anyone with information is asked to contact the felony assault section at 510-238-3426.