OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department arrested a man in connection to a sexual assault.

“We thank our community for their help with the arrest of the individual,” the OPD wrote.

The assault happened on February 13 in broad daylight inside a bathroom on the 200 block of Grand Avenue. “An individual entered a building in the area and forced the victim into a restroom, where he sexually assaulted her,” police wrote.

From surveillance images, police determined that the man was between 25-30 years old, was wearing a “distinctive gold chain necklace with diamond,” and had a tattoo on his left hand.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and asked for the public’s help to identity him. He was later taken into custody by officers with the OPD and U.S. Marshalls Service.

Police did not immediately release the man’s identity on Wednesday.