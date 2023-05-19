The City of Oakland Police Station at 455 7th Street in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Keith Burbank/Bay City News)

(BCN) — Oakland police on Friday announced an arrest in a slaying last month downtown. Reddick Mickle, 46, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in Oakland for the April 26 slaying in the 300 block of 10th Street.

Police said Mickle killed a yet-to-be-identified male victim around 7:30 a.m. on that date. Officers found the victim that morning with trauma to his head. The victim died where officers located him, according to police.

Mickle is being held in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin and is expected to enter a plea June 9 at the Wiley W. Manuel Courthouse in Oakland.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.