Oakland police arrest man suspected of robbing four cell phone stores

OAKLAND (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department announced Friday the arrest of a man suspected of robbing four cell phone stores over the course of a few months.

Dandre Campbell is now facing nine counts of assault with a deadly weapon and robbery.

The most recent robbery occurred Dec. 4 at a Metro by T-Mobile store near 62nd Avenue and International in Oakland.

Surveillance photos obtained by KRON4 earlier this month showed the suspect in a hooded sweatshirt inside an Oakland cell phone store.

The Dec. 4 robbery followed three others believed to involve the same suspect.

Two of the robberies occurred this month and another was in mid-October, according to owners of the Oakland stores.

One of the robberies occurred at 38th and International — and when an employee called 911, the store owner told KRON4 the employee was put on hold by dispatch.

Police originally described the perpetrator as an African American male, 25 to 35-years-old, 6’-6’1 with a medium build and medium complexion.

A $7,500 reward was being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.