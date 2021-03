OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have arrested the man who punched a 76-year-old man earlier this week.

On Tuesday, police say the suspect punched the victim in the face in the 400 block of 7th Street.

The suspect was arrested the following day.

The case is being presented to the Alameda District Attorney’s Office for review and charging.

OPD arrested this man (shown in left picture) on 3/17/21. He punched 76-yr-old victim in the face on 3/16/21 in the 400 blk of 7th St. Case will be presented to Alameda DA for review & charging. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/55ITzuhQSH — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 18, 2021

The identity of the suspect and the victim have not been released at this time.

No other details are available.