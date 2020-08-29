Oakland police arrest more than a dozen people in Friday night protests

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – Police in Oakland said officers made more than a dozen arrests Friday night during protests in downtown Oakland.
The arrests were for various crimes that included assault on an officer, according to the Oakland Police Department.
A group of approximately 250 people participated in the protests and at one point blocked the intersection of Broadway and 14th Street and other roadways.
Police reported just after midnight the crowd had dispersed, and the roads had been cleared.
