OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people are now in custody after police found weapons and suspected drugs in searches on Monday, according to the Oakland Police Department. One of the suspects is believed to have been involved in a February shooting, police say.

Working officers served search warrants at two separate locations, and found nine firearms including semi-automatic guns, assault rifles and multiple high-capacity ammunition magazines, police said. A substance believed to be cocaine was also recovered, along with several pounds of suspected marijuana and cash.

Items recovered from the search warrant (Photo courtesy of Oakland Police Department)

The search warrants were executed by Oakland’s Ceasefire Division. The division was developed with the aim of reducing gang-related shootings and homicides while strengthening police-community relations.

Police say they also found evidence that linked one suspect to a February shooting. A second suspect was arrested due to weapons violations, police said.

Officers with the Violent Crimes Operations Center assisted with taking both suspects into custody. Police are still investigating this incident. Police are asking anyone who has more information about the crimes to reach out to 510-238-3426.