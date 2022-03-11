OAKLAND (BCN) – Oakland police have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of another man on Christmas Eve.

Oakland police spokesperson Paul Chambers said Thursday afternoon that police arrested Emmanuel Gardner-Craft for his role in the Dec. 24 homicide of Ricky Bustos.

Bustos was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Lakeshore Avenue.

Gardner-Craft was arrested Sunday, when patrol officers assigned to cover the Lake Merritt area located him in the 500 block of Grand Avenue, where he was taken into custody. Officers also recovered a loaded firearm during the arrest.

The officers were designated to the area in response to phone calls and concerns from the community, Chambers said.

Gardner-Craft was charged with murder by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

