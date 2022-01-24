Oakland police arrest suspect wanted for assaulting elderly woman

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police have arrested a suspect wanted in Oakland for assaulting an elderly woman earlier this month, according to the Oakland Police Department.

On Monday, police reshared the video of the incident on Twitter and announced that the man responsible is now facing charges of assault and cruelty to an elder or dependent adult.

The police department wrote, “Thank you to our community and media partners for their help.”

The assault happened on Jan. 10 in the 350 block of 9th Street.

Officers had responded to the area but were unable to find the victim. The woman was described as an Asian woman in her 70s, 5 feet tall and had a slim build.