Oakland police arrest suspect wanted for assaulting elderly woman

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Police have arrested a suspect wanted in Oakland for assaulting an elderly woman earlier this month, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Don’t miss a story, start your day with KRON4.com

On Monday, police reshared the video of the incident on Twitter and announced that the man responsible is now facing charges of assault and cruelty to an elder or dependent adult.

The police department wrote, “Thank you to our community and media partners for their help.”

The assault happened on Jan. 10 in the 350 block of 9th Street.

Officers had responded to the area but were unable to find the victim. The woman was described as an Asian woman in her 70s, 5 feet tall and had a slim build.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News