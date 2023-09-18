(KRON) — The Oakland Police Department made multiple arrests during illegal sideshow activity over the weekend. The number of arrests has not been clarified.

According to Oakland police, illegal sideshow activity can and has led to serious injuries or death of both spectators and participants. The City of Oakland continues to work to find long-term solutions to illegal sideshows, police say.

The Oakland Police Department is working to identify those responsible for committing crimes and participating in illegal sideshow activity, police say.

If you have information about illegal sideshows, you can send the Oakland Police Department a tip at our non-emergency email, sideshowtips@oaklandca.gov, or call (510) 777-3333.