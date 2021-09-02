Oakland police ask for help finding missing elderly man

Oakland police are asking for the public’s help in finding Huo Lei, 86, last seen Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 (Photo courtesy of OPD)

OAKLAND (BCN) — Oakland police are asking for the public’s help in finding an elderly man who was last seen Wednesday evening.

Huo Lei, 86, was last seen around 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of Center Street in West Oakland and was possibly headed toward the city’s Chinatown.

He is described as an Asian man about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a tan baseball hat, gray long-sleeved shirt, black pants and black shoes. Police said he is in good physical and mental condition but is occasionally forgetful.

Anyone with information about Lei’s whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland police missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.

