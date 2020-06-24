Oakland police ask for help in finding missing 12-year-old girl

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) – Oakland police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Kenise Cox was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, leaving her home in the 1700 block of Eighth Street. Police said she may visit places with coastal views around the Bay Area.

Oakland police have released photos of Kenise, who is described as a biracial girl who is 12 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland police missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.

The Oakland Police Department is requesting assistance from our community members and the media in locating a 12-year-old #MissingPerson at risk Kenise Cox. Click the link for more information.https://t.co/YZE0hIgJbV pic.twitter.com/tnNeSpmeeH — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 24, 2020

Copyright © 2020 by Bay City News, Inc.

Latest Stories: