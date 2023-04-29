OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A child that was reportedly abducted has been safely located, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Oakland police asked for the public’s help in locating the abducted child.

Malakai Thomas was last seen Friday at 2 p.m. in the 1200 block of 73rd Avenue. The one-year-old Black male weighs 30 pounds and stands at two-feet, six inches, police said. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Thomas was last seen wearing a light gray shirt with an orange dinosaur on the front and green sweatpants. According to his family, he is in good mental and physical condition.

Those who have any information regarding Thomas’ whereabouts are asked to contact the Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510)-238-3644.