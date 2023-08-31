(BCN) — Oakland police on Thursday asked for the public’s help in finding a 76-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Kehchung Tou was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Midvale Avenue and was driving a black 2022 Toyota Highlander with California license plate number 9AON160, police said.

Tou is described as a Chinese man standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds and has gray and black hair, brown eyes and no facial hair. His family says he is in good physical condition but has been diagnosed with early stages of dementia, according to police.

Anyone with information about Tou’s whereabouts is asked to Oakland Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.

