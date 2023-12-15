(BCN) — Oakland police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 64-year-old man who went missing Thursday and is considered at-risk because he has Alzheimer’s disease.

James Broussard was last seen around 7:30 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of 63rd Street and was wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants with black shoes, according to police.

Police have released a photo of Broussard, who is 6 feet tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Broussard is asked to call the Oakland police missing persons unit at (510) 238-3641.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.