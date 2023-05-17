(BCN) — Oakland police have asked for the public’s help in locating a possible kidnap victim after two men were seen forcing a female into a pickup truck Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses told police they saw the incident in the 10200 block of E Street about 2 p.m.

One of the men was described as Black, in his 30s, about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, with dreadlocks, wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The other was described as a white man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a red mask and white shirt. The only description of the female was that she had black hair, police said.

The white Chevrolet truck, with a black cargo cover, had California license plate 8Y51451, according to police. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the department’s Special Victims Section at (510) 238-3641.

