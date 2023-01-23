OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Chief of Police LeRonne Armstrong issued a statement on Monday saying he deserves to be reinstated “immediately” by the City of Oakland. Armstrong was placed on administrative leave last week after the release of a bombshell report detailing officer misconduct. Although Armstrong wasn’t directly implicated in key events detailed in the report, his handling of the matters in question and the overall level of accountability within the department has been called into question following the report’s release.

In his statement asking to be reinstated, Armstrong laid out and responded to incidents detailed in the report.

“In the first incident, where an officer hit and damaged a parked vehicle in a garage, we took action against that officer and disciplined him,” Armstrong said in the statement. “In the second incident—in which the same officer discharged his weapon in an elevator—OPD had begun an investigation following every policy and procedure. We had begun both administrative and criminal investigations when the officer admitted to us that he was responsible for discharging the firearm.”

Armstrong said he placed the officer in question on administrative leave one day after his admission.

“I want the public to know I followed all policies, protocols, and procedures in the two incidents that are detailed in the recently-released summary report,” Armstrong said.

The chief said he was unable to take full disciplinary action against the officer due to interference from a federal monitor who took the investigation out of his hands.

KRON On is streaming live news now

“The ability to discipline that officer and engage in due process was never afforded to me or OPD,” Armstrong said. “I believe that I am in this position because Federal Monitor Robert Warshaw acted in his own clear self-interest. He did not act appropriately nor honestly in his role as Monitor.”

“I should be reinstated immediately in the interests of justice, due process, and the safety and well-being being of Oakland community members and police officers,” said Armstrong.

A petition posted to change.org asking for Armstrong to be reinstated has garnered 470 signatures as of Monday morning.

The Oakland Police Department has been subject to federal oversight for the past 15 years.