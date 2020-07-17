Oakland police chief discusses rise in shootings

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — There are questions Thursday night regarding the recent release of violent crime statistics in Oakland being politically motivated.

That’s not the case according to OPD’s interim police chief, whom earlier Thursday, addressed the subject head-on.

“We have in fact had homicides but we are not trying to cause any alarm,” Oakland Police Chief Susan Manheimer said.

Manheimer made herself available to the media answering a variety of questions. Among them were questions about the motivation behind recent OPD press releases highlighting a spike in homicides over a two-weeks period and a 34% increase in gun violence in 2020.

“It’s gangs and groups who are conflicting in between different cities. Our initial responsibility is to do this call to action that we are out there to interrupt this violence,” she said. “We are with our ceasefire and our community based partnership network out there with violence interrupters every single day.”

In fact, for nearly a decade, OPD has used operation ceasefire as its data-driven violence reduction strategy coordinating law enforcement, social services, and the community. Considering this major rise in gun violence, Rashida Grinage of the Coalition for Police Accountability questions why the chief still has faith in the program.

“The ceasefire program is supposed to be reducing homicides. It’s specific focus is to reduce gun violence,” Grinage said. “It’s a tax payer funded initiative and the police department touts it as the leading strategy that they use to interrupt violent crime but apparently it’s not working.”

Grinage says the fact that the community did not report 86% of this year’s shootings points to another problem.

“The whole point of community policing is to establish trust between the community and police,” Grinage said. “That is clearly not the case. I think they’re trying to push back against the defund movement.”

However, Chief Manheimer rejects the idea these OPD press releases were politically motivated.

“I think it’s interesting in Oakland and the Bay Area that it is looked at as some political statement,” she said. “Our responsibility is to our community to ensure that they are aware of and partnering with us in this issue around safety.”

