Oakland police chief issues plea to help reduce violent crime

OAKLAND (BCN) – The Oakland Police Department reported some arrests and incidents in a news release Monday night, along with a plea to the community from the chief of police.

“We cannot reduce crime alone,” Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong said. “We need our community to partner with us, along with other key and critical organizations such as the Department of Violence Prevention (DVP), and other city departments. Together we can reduce violent crime as we stand up for a safe Oakland.”

While some of the crimes, including two homicides and two armed robberies since Thursday, had been released previously by the department, several incidents had not, including the following:

An unidentified Oakland man was arrested at 6:01 p.m. Wednesday in connection with a shooting earlier that afternoon in the 9500 block of A Street. No injuries were reported, but an occupied vehicle was struck by bullets. Two guns were recovered during the arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.

A man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound at 2:43 a.m. Sunday, July 11, from a shooting in the 500 block of International Boulevard. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.

Police responded to a report of shots fired at 11:43 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in the area of 22nd Avenue and International Boulevard, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.

A man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound at 11:37 p.m. Saturday, July 10. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. Saturday, July 10, in the 1200 block of 52nd Avenue and found an Oakland man with a gunshot wound who died at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 8:45 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at Bancroft Avenue and Havenscourt Boulevard, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.

Officers responded to a report at 5:37 p.m. Saturday, July 10, of an armed robbery that resulted in a shooting at 90th Avenue and Plymouth Street. Police found a woman with a gunshot wound. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.

Police received a report at 12:28 p.m. Friday, July 9, that a gunshot victim was being transported privately to a local hospital. Police said the shooting occurred in the 400 block of 30th Street. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Section at (510) 238-3426.