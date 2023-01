OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland Police Department Chief LeRonne Armstrong was placed on administrative leave Thursday afternoon, KRON4 has learned.

Armstrong became OPD’s police chief in February 2021. He was appointed by then-Mayor Libby Schaaf. Armstrong is a native of Oakland and graduated from McClymonds High School.

Armstrong joined OPD as a police officer in 1999.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.