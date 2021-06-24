Oakland police confiscate 165 pounds of illegal fireworks

OAKLAND (KRON) – With the 4th of July just over a week away, Oakland police rounded up 165 pounds of fireworks after a community member tipped them off.

The suspect was selling the fireworks around 73rd Avenue and Garfield Avenue out of a large utility truck.

After investigating, police discovered that the person had been previously caught selling fireworks on May 23.

The fireworks were confiscated and turned into the Oakland Fire Department for destruction.

In an effort to get illegal fireworks out of residential neighbors and prevent wildfires, the Oakland Fire Department has set up firework collection barrels at the following fire stations. The collection sites are for residents that want to surrender unused fireworks, and also for OPD to drop off confiscated fireworks.

Firework collection barrels can be found at:

Station 1: 1603 Martin Luther King Jr. Way

Station 3: 1445 14th Street

Station 4: 1235 International Boulevard

Station 5: 934 34th Street

Station 18: 5008 Bancroft Avenue

Station 20: 1401 98th Avenue

If you know someone or see someone who is in possession, selling, and/or lighting fireworks, please call the Fireworks Tip Line at 510-777-8814.

You may remain anonymous when providing information.

Those caught with fireworks, even the “Safe & Sane” brand, will be fined up to $1,000.

Possession of large quantities of fireworks carry penalties of $5,000 to $10,000 as well as imprisonment.