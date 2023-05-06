OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department is continuing its search for an ongoing missing person from 2019.

Jonathan Bandabaila was last seen on May 3, 2019 in Oakland. He is described as an African American male with black hair and brown eyes, OPD said.

He is five-foot, seven inches and weighed 175 pounds at the time of his disappearance Bandabaila was last seen wearing gray soccer warm-up gear, police said.

On May 4, the day after his disappearance, his vehicle, a 1998 silver Honda Accord, was located on the San Mateo Bridge westbound lanes. The vehicle was found parked and unoccupied.

Jonathan’s family is offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts. Anyone with information is asked to contact OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (510)-238-3641.