(KRON)– The Oakland Police Department is continuing its search for a missing woman last seen on January 7, 2020 at the Seton Medical Center in Daly City around 3 p.m.

Tenisha Celestine is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-10 and was 320 pounds at the time of her disappearance, police said.

The 21-year-old travels by electric wheelchair and her last clothing description is unknown.