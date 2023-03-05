OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department still continues to look for an ongoing missing person from 2015.

Johnathon Johnson was last seen in April of 2015 in the 1700 block of 98th Avenue. He is described as a Black male standing at 5-foot-10, and weighing 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, police said.

His last clothing description is unknown. Johnson was known to frequent the area of 84th Ave and International Boulevard, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Jonathan is asked to contact the OPD’s Missing Persons Unit at (510)-238-3641.