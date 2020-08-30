Oakland police declare unlawful assembly after large crowd gathers

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police have declared an unlawful assembly failure to disperse after a large crowd gathered in Oakland Saturday night.

Oakland police have threatened the crowd near Mandana Avenue, saying if they don’t disperse they will face possible arrest.

Police say rocks are being thrown at officer and that the crowd is using shields to assault them.

Rocks are being thrown at officers. Crowd is using shields to assult officers. OPD is advising crowd their criminal activity will not be tolerated and those violating the law will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/DrEIKwbGzD — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) August 30, 2020

The group was previously marching northbound on Grand Avenue, blocking the roadway.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story

