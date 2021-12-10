Oakland Police Department sees increasing number of officers leaving

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department started off the year projecting that they would lose five officers a month due to attrition. That number has now increased to eight cops leaving per month.

It appears to be linked to the level of officer discipline at OPD.

“Our staffing numbers are down to 675. The department has fallen below the 678 mandate of Measure Z. This same time last year we had 723-officers,” Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.

Chief LeRonne Armstrong says 73% of the officers who resigned over the past year are not of retirement age.

The data is part of the chief’s officer attrition rates presentation at Thursday’s Oakland Police Commission meeting.

In exit interviews, among the reasons officers said they’re leaving OPD is lack of support from city leadership. That has been widely reported.

However, the number one answer for why officers are quitting, adds another layer to the conversation dissatisfaction with OPD leadership

“Dissatisfaction with OPD leadership. What exactly was said beyond just that?” Oakland Police Commissioner Marsha Peterson said.

“Yes, I think that’s a combination of things. High discipline. That has definitely been a concern. The level of discipline. The level of accountability that we expect in the department,” Chief Armstrong said.

In fact, heavy discipline is listed as the third among the top four reasons on the list of why officers are not sticking around.

“Chief Armstrong has issued more discipline than both of the last police chiefs. So that is considered very different but it is more accountable,” Regina Jackson, Chair of Oakland Police Commission, said.

“And there may be officers who will leave as a consequence of it but the department is better off,” Civil rights attorney John Burris said.

Civil rights attorney John Burris says officers who leave because they can’t handle the rules, shouldn’t be in uniform anyway.

“Because of that, they may not like the rules or the fact that they’re being disciplined but that’s the point. Officers need to know that there is a price to pay when you violate the rules,” Burris said.