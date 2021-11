OAKLAND (KRON) — Police detained a person who was allegedly armed with a weapon and made criminal threats early Wednesday morning.

The Oakland Police Department said officers responded to the 2200 block of 86th Ave after the report was made around 5:30 a.m.

Police detained the person safely, they said. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Oakland Police Department Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426.