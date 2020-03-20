Live Now
Oakland Police employee tests positive for coronavirus

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — An employee with the Oakland Police Department has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This is the Oakland Police Department’s first case of COVID-19.

The employee is self-quarantined and recovering.

Further details have not yet been released.

