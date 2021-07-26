Oakland police, FBI announce new actions to prevent violent crime in Chinatown

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – On Monday, Oakland’s police chief, the FBI Special Agent, and other city leaders announced they’ll be working together to stop violent crimes.

There have been several attacks in Chinatown, many of those cases were caught on video, and some of those still have not been solved.

Residents and business owners in the neighborhood have expressed their concern with the increase in crime but leaders say they’re working to fight it.

Local and federal law enforcement announce new actions to keep violent crimes from happening in Chinatown.

The video from earlier this month showing two women being robbed in broad daylight along 9th Street.

The brazen crime happened in the same area where an elderly man with a cane was pistol-whipped and robbed.

“The idea that our most marginalized community, our seniors would be walking down the street and be accosted and assaulted and robbed is clearly unacceptable,” Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong standing with other leaders right where the two violent crimes happened.

The chief says they’ll be putting more uniformed officers on the streets.

Business leaders say perpetrators should also face stricter punishments.

“There are many, many criminals and they understand so well, better than many of us and especially many young people. They are committing crimes because they’re realizing that when they’re committing a crime they can just walk free easily or they wouldn’t spend much time at all,” Carl Chan, Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, said.

Federal authorities, including the ATF and FBI, will be helping Oakland police.

Their focus is going after illegal guns and curbing hate crimes.

“We want you to know that we are listening and we will continue to listen to combat and deter acts of violence against the AAPI community,” Craig Fair, FBI Special Agent, said.

Oakland police have not said whether the two recent robberies and assaults were acts of hate or crimes of opportunity.

“We’ve been looking at these incidents. We’ve released video to the public because we truly do need, need the public’s help. Somebody knows the individuals who were responsible for the crimes and we hope they feel it is important, a civic duty, to report it,” Armstrong said.

Oakland police say they’re still looking for information about the two recent attacks. Rewards are being offered.