OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – It’s a night that’s loved and feared, enchanted and bewitched. Now, the Oakland Police Department has provided a list of tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers who want to stay safe on All Hallow’s Eve.

Police also provided a separate list of tips for revelers with a sweet tooth.

Trick-or-treaters

Remain aware of your surroundings at all times

Pay attention to what’s in front of you while walking around; don’t be distracted by electronic devices

Pay attention to traffic

Walk in well-lit, populated areas when possible

Follow the rules of the road by crossing only in crosswalks and obeying traffic signals and signs

Make eye contact with drivers and don’t assume they’ll see you

Wear bright clothing and reflective material where possible.

Drivers

The No. 1 piece of advice is to look out for pedestrians

Slow down, yield and be prepared to stop

When backing up be cautious, as young children can be hard to see

Candy tips

The No. 1 piece of advice is “when in doubt throw it out.” Throw away any candy not fully wrapped.

Small, hard candy shouldn’t be given to children, who can easily choke on it.

Public Information Officer Kim Armstead hopes that people “have an enjoyable and safe Halloween.”