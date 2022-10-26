OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – It’s a night that’s loved and feared, enchanted and bewitched. Now, the Oakland Police Department has provided a list of tips for trick-or-treaters and drivers who want to stay safe on All Hallow’s Eve.
Police also provided a separate list of tips for revelers with a sweet tooth.
Trick-or-treaters
- Remain aware of your surroundings at all times
- Pay attention to what’s in front of you while walking around; don’t be distracted by electronic devices
- Pay attention to traffic
- Walk in well-lit, populated areas when possible
- Follow the rules of the road by crossing only in crosswalks and obeying traffic signals and signs
- Make eye contact with drivers and don’t assume they’ll see you
- Wear bright clothing and reflective material where possible.
Drivers
- The No. 1 piece of advice is to look out for pedestrians
- Slow down, yield and be prepared to stop
- When backing up be cautious, as young children can be hard to see
Candy tips
- The No. 1 piece of advice is “when in doubt throw it out.” Throw away any candy not fully wrapped.
- Small, hard candy shouldn’t be given to children, who can easily choke on it.
Public Information Officer Kim Armstead hopes that people “have an enjoyable and safe Halloween.”