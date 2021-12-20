Oakland police have recovered car involved in killing of KRON4 guard Kevin Nishita

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland Police Chief LeRonne L. Armstrong held a press conference Monday to announce additional resources for East Oakland as well as an update on the fatal shooting of the KRON4 security guard Kevin Nishita.

Armstrong said that starting in June Oakland will be adding a sixth police district due to the spike in crime.

There have been 133 homicides in Oakland this year, according to Armstrong.

Police have not been able to identify a suspect in the fatal shooting of the KRON4 guard Kevin Nishita, but they have recovered the car involved in the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Nishita worked for Star Security, which sends guards to protect Bay Area news crews while they are out on stories.

On the afternoon of Nov. 24, KRON4 was on assignment covering a retail theft in Oakland with Nishita when someone shot him while trying to rob them of their camera equipment.

The reporter was physically uninjured, but Nishita was hospitalized and died days later from the gunshot wound.

A reward of $38,500 is being offered for information that leads to arrests in the shooting of Nishita.

Donations to Kevin’s family can be made to the ‘Kevin Nishita Trust’ at Metropolitan Bank, located at 381 8th Street, Oakland 94601.

Donations can be made in person at any Metropolitan Bank location or via mail. The account number: 116020591, routing number 121141343.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at 510-238-3821.