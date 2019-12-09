Oakland police help recover stolen van with 25 dogs inside

FREMONT (KRON) – A pet transportation van with about 25 rescue dogs inside has been found after being reported stolen early Monday morning in Fremont.

The Oakland Police Department says they spotted the van and made a traffic stop, finding the dogs inside.

Officials say the dogs were found at 81st Avenue and Olive Street.

Van stolen early this morning from the City of Fremont with 25-30 rescue dogs inside. Oakland Police in partnership with Fremont Police share information about the theft. Oakland Police observe the stolen van and make a traffic stop with dogs inside. pic.twitter.com/sIsL51YvBe — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) December 9, 2019

D&J’s Pet Transport had posted pictures of the van on social media asking for users to share in order for the dog’s safe return.

The post says the white 2016 Ford Transit 350 was taken between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Oakland police say they worked with the Fremont department to lead to the recovery of the van.

Fremont police say that the van was equipped with a GPS.