(KRON) — The community of Oakland is reeling after a violent weekend that resulted in the deaths of four people. As police proceeded with investigations into several weekend shootings, a 15-month-old baby was also injured in a shooting on Monday evening in the city.

The Oakland Police Department will hold a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to address the shootings. The department clarified that it would only be addressing the homicide investigations and the shooting involving the baby.

Watch KRON On Live now

The gun violence in Oakland struck one family twice, when Rebecca Jenkins and her 13-year-old daughter Desiree were killed in what their family is calling a domestic violence incident. A child visiting the family for a sleepover was also shot at the residence, and later taken to a local hospital for treatment.